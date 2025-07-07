Kantara Chapter 1: Majestic and Massy Rishab

Kantara created a Pan-India sensation with Rishab Shetty delivering a National Award winning performance. He wrote and also directed the film which transformed theatres into devotional hubs all over. After KGF films, Hombale Films have delivered another big Pan-India success with this amazing film.

Now, the makers have announced prequel to the legendary tale of the land, Kantara Chapter 1. The prequel buzz and hype are unprecedented and the anticipation for the movie is huge to say the least. The makers have been releasing timely updates from the production.

On the occasion of Rishab Shetty’s birthday, they have released a special new poster. The action poster presents Rishab Shetty in a majestic and massy look; in action against people invading into his land. The poster itself increases curiosity about this massive action sequence.

Rishab Shetty, being a perfectionist, is once again crafting the entire saga in his typical style that will connect to audiences who have been waiting for it, say makers. The movie is set to release on 1st October in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and English languages all over.