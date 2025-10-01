Kantara Chapter 1 Rebel Song: Devotional Anthem

Kantara has become a huge Pan-India blockbuster showcasing rich tribal traditional values of North Karnataka. Hombale Films and Rishab Shetty have crafted an immersive devotional film like never before. Now, they are back with prequel, Kantara Chapter 1.

From the highly anticipated film, Rebel Song has been released and it is a devotional trance. The song presents rebel spirit of the leading man and devotion that sparks freedom from oppression, evil hearts.

With his instrumentation, Ajaneesh Lokanath, has presented the devotional feel in a grand manner. Kaala Bhairava’s vocals add depth and emotion to the devotional anthem. The picturisation of the song with hundreds of dancers adds to the celebratory feel.

Rishab Shetty looks beastly masculine and his screen presence is magnetic in the song. The song further intrigues about the devotional rebellious plot of the film. Rukmini Vasanth is playing the leading lady role and Mythri Movie Makers are releasing the film in Telugu, Tomorrow.