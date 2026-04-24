Kara Telugu Teaser: Dhanush in grey shade character for Gritty thriller

Versatile performer Dhanush has a solid fanbase in Telugu. His upcoming film Kara raised anticipation in Telugu states also. Now, the producers CH Satish Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Bobbara releasing the film grandly in Telugu under Vigneswara Entertainments and R Star Logistics.

The film directed by Vignesh Raja of Por Thozhil fame. It captured everyone’s attention with posters, today makers raised the excitement several notches higher by unveiling the film’s Telugu teaser, introducing Dhanush in yet another gritty action avatar.

He is surrounded by chaos and steeped in mystery. From the very first frame, it becomes clear that the driving force of the film is karma. The teaser begins with Dhanush voiceover and focuses on his world.

The 82-second teaser opens on an arresting visual: Dhanush alone in dense woods, drenched in heavy rain, while a group of men scour the darkness with flaming torches, hunting him down. The atmosphere is tense, foreboding, and layered with danger.

This gripping glimpse impresses everyone and GV Prakash elevates it to next level. The film is releasing in Telugu states on April 30th. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Karunas, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Sreeja Ravi joining Dhanush in pivotal roles. Produced Vels Film International.