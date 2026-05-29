Karan Johan explains why he Unfollowed Bollywood Celebrities

Top Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johan shares a great bond with all the celebrities of Hindi cinema. He is quite active as a host and a producer who worked with several top stars. The entire nation was left in shock last night after Karan Johan unfollowed top Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Manish Malhotra. The biggest surprise was that he kept following some of the stars of Bollywood like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. This also sparked a big debate across social media circles.

Karan Johar responded through Instagram today and he said “It’s a DIGITAL DETOX!!!! I’m unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!! This can’t be national news for God’s sake… please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant!”. He wanted to reduce time on social media and hence he unfollowed some of them. Karan Johar has a heap of films lined up for shoot for Dharma Productions. He hasn’t taken any direction assignment in the recent times.