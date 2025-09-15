x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Karan Johar moves to Delhi High Court

Published on September 15, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their First Child
image
Karan Johar moves to Delhi High Court
image
Maadhav looks dynamic from Maremma glimpse
image
Epic Visual fantasy Jatadhara release date is locked
image
Aarogyasri scheme: No betterment even in Congress regime

Karan Johar moves to Delhi High Court

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has recently received legal protection for her personal rights from the Delhi High Court. According to this decision, any unauthorized commercial use of her name, likeness, voice, or other characteristics would breach her right to live with respect. The court mentioned, “The balance of convenience favors the plaintiff, and if an injunction is not issued in this case, it will result in irreversible losses and harm to the plaintiff and her family, not only financially but also regarding her right to live with dignity”.

Abhishek Bachchan quickly followed in her footsteps. Justice Tejas Karia stated in his ruling for the actor, “These characteristics are associated with the plaintiff’s professional endeavors and connections throughout his career. Unauthorized exploitation of these features undermines the goodwill and reputation linked to him.” The next celebrity to seek protection is director Karan Johar, who has also approached the Delhi High Court. The ruling for the filmmaker prohibits others from marketing products under his name. Karan Johar has recently talked about his ongoing struggles with self-hate and feeling uncomfortable in his own body.

Karan Johar expressed, “I suffer from body dysmorphia, and I feel very awkward when it comes to entering a pool. I don’t know how to do it without feeling miserable. I’ve worked really hard to get past it. Regardless of the success I achieve or how I see myself in my mind, I always wear baggy clothes. Even if I lose weight, which I try very hard to do, I’m constantly fighting this, but I still feel like I’m overweight. Therefore, I don’t want anyone to see any part of my body.”

Next Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their First Child Previous Maadhav looks dynamic from Maremma glimpse
else

TRENDING

image
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their First Child
image
Karan Johar moves to Delhi High Court
image
Maadhav looks dynamic from Maremma glimpse

Latest

image
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their First Child
image
Karan Johar moves to Delhi High Court
image
Maadhav looks dynamic from Maremma glimpse
image
Epic Visual fantasy Jatadhara release date is locked
image
Aarogyasri scheme: No betterment even in Congress regime

Most Read

image
Aarogyasri scheme: No betterment even in Congress regime
image
Waqf Act : Supreme Court flags key provisions
image
Amaravati to have NTR Smirtivanam

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event