Karan Johar moves to Delhi High Court

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has recently received legal protection for her personal rights from the Delhi High Court. According to this decision, any unauthorized commercial use of her name, likeness, voice, or other characteristics would breach her right to live with respect. The court mentioned, “The balance of convenience favors the plaintiff, and if an injunction is not issued in this case, it will result in irreversible losses and harm to the plaintiff and her family, not only financially but also regarding her right to live with dignity”.

Abhishek Bachchan quickly followed in her footsteps. Justice Tejas Karia stated in his ruling for the actor, “These characteristics are associated with the plaintiff’s professional endeavors and connections throughout his career. Unauthorized exploitation of these features undermines the goodwill and reputation linked to him.” The next celebrity to seek protection is director Karan Johar, who has also approached the Delhi High Court. The ruling for the filmmaker prohibits others from marketing products under his name. Karan Johar has recently talked about his ongoing struggles with self-hate and feeling uncomfortable in his own body.

Karan Johar expressed, “I suffer from body dysmorphia, and I feel very awkward when it comes to entering a pool. I don’t know how to do it without feeling miserable. I’ve worked really hard to get past it. Regardless of the success I achieve or how I see myself in my mind, I always wear baggy clothes. Even if I lose weight, which I try very hard to do, I’m constantly fighting this, but I still feel like I’m overweight. Therefore, I don’t want anyone to see any part of my body.”