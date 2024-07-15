x
Lisha Mishra's Nail Art
Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Kalpana Sharma's Sikkim Photoshoot
Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Vaishnav Praveen's Black and White Portfolio
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Karan Johar to remake his Blockbuster Film in South

Published on July 15, 2024 by

Karan Johar to remake his Blockbuster Film in South

Kill, a small Bollywood film created a sensation and is racing towards a blockbuster. Despite several releases, the film is minting decent money. It is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. It is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta and Achin Jain. Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Tanya Maniktala and Abhishek Chauhan played the lead roles in this action thriller. Karan Johar is receiving numerous offers to remake the film in South. Karan is keen to collaborate with a renowned production house and rope in a star actor from South to remake Kill in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Tollywood actors like Sudheer Babu and Kiran Abbavaram approached Karan Johar to acquire the remake rights of Kill but Karan is keen to remake the film by himself through a collaboration. Surprisingly, John Wick director Chad Stahelski is all set to remake the film in Hollywood and he will co-produce the film along with Karan Johar. The deal was inked even before the theatrical release of Kill.

