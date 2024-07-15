Karan Johar to remake his Blockbuster Film in South

Spread the love

Kill, a small Bollywood film created a sensation and is racing towards a blockbuster. Despite several releases, the film is minting decent money. It is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. It is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta and Achin Jain. Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Tanya Maniktala and Abhishek Chauhan played the lead roles in this action thriller. Karan Johar is receiving numerous offers to remake the film in South. Karan is keen to collaborate with a renowned production house and rope in a star actor from South to remake Kill in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Tollywood actors like Sudheer Babu and Kiran Abbavaram approached Karan Johar to acquire the remake rights of Kill but Karan is keen to remake the film by himself through a collaboration. Surprisingly, John Wick director Chad Stahelski is all set to remake the film in Hollywood and he will co-produce the film along with Karan Johar. The deal was inked even before the theatrical release of Kill.