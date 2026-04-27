Karan Johar’s Bold Remark on Fake Promotions

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has issued a statement regarding the paid publicity and PR in Bollywood which has seen a huge rise. He said that it has turned tough to know about the real reactions of the audience. Bollywood has to cut down the paid PR and excessive marketing. “Bollywood has to stop PR and this is better for Hindi cinema. The achievements have to speak instead of fake publicity. “We are in overdrive mode when it comes to PR. It is secondary whether it is method marketing or not. Everyone has to stop marketing themselves and it is the work that has to speak” told Karan Johar.

Karan Johar made it clear that these comments are not on any particular actor or actress. He said that it is about the ongoing trend in Hindi cinema. He also said that it is very difficult to measure the organic feedback on films from the audience. “Publicity and marketing are very important work categories and should be treated accordingly. Everything is now available for a price” told Karan.