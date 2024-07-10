Karan Johar’s remark on Bollywood Stars

Spread the love

Bollywood has been in a huge stress because of the debacles and declined non-theatrical market. But stars are demanding big remunerations despite box-office failures. Top director and producer Karan Johar took a dig at stars without naming someone in particular. Karan Johar said that the stars are demanding Rs 35 crores and the films of these stars are not even opening at Rs 3.5 crores on the first day. This is not limited to the Hindi film industry, said Karan Johar.

Speaking about South films, Karan Johar said “Telugu market also has witnessed a similar atmosphere. Several tier 2 and 3 actors are demanding big remunerations after scoring a series of flops. Stars are demanding big as they have an exceptional market but smaller actors struggling for success are demanding huge remunerations. They are demanding double digit remunerations”. Karan Johar is quite selective now and he is picking up wise projects.