Home > Movie News

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband dies in England

Published on June 13, 2025 by nymisha

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband dies in England

Sunjay Kapur, a notable Polo player and former husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, passed away in England on Thursday. Sources close to him indicated that Kapur experienced difficulty breathing while playing polo at the Guards Polo Club. He requested a halt to the game and stepped off the field. Shortly after, he suffered a fatal heart attack. At the age of 53, he was also recognized as an influential Indian businessman. Kapur and Karisma Kapoor have two children: a daughter named Samaira and a son named Kiaan. Following his divorce from Karisma, he married Priya Sachdev.

Further reports mention that Sunjay Kapur may have accidentally ingested a bee, leading to a sting in his throat that triggered the heart attack. He had been managing a polo team named Aureus, of which he served as the patron. The match he was playing was against a team called Sujan, overseen by hotelier Jaisal Singh. Kapur was an alumnus of the Doon School.

In addition, Sunjay Kapur held the position of Chairman at Sona Comstar, a technology company focusing on automotive components. Founded in 1995 and based in Gurugram, Sona Comstar has manufacturing and research facilities in several locations, including India, the USA, Serbia, Mexico, and China. The company is also involved as a supplier for the Electric Vehicle sector.

Before his death, Sunjay Kapur posted on his X platform about the tragic Ahmedabad flight crash. He posted saying “Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour”.

