x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
View all stories
Home > Politics

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Urges AP CM Chandrababu

Published on June 12, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Gopichand33 Birthday Glimpse: Spectacular
image
Air India crash : Meet the lone survivor who miraculously escaped death
image
It’s a long delay for Nani’s The Paradise
image
NTR Fans in Big Confusion
image
You see characters not stars in Kuberaa

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Urges AP CM Chandrababu

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written a formal letter to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, requesting him to lift the ban on Totapuri mangoes from Karnataka entering Chittoor district. The ban, which was enforced on June 7, has disrupted mango trade between the two states and caused unrest among farmers.

The Andhra Pradesh government has deployed enforcement teams from the Revenue, Police, Forest, and Marketing departments at border check-posts to prevent the transport of these mangoes. However, the government has not officially explained the reason behind the sudden restriction.

The move has severely affected mango growers in Karnataka, especially in districts like Kolar and Srinivasapura, which depend heavily on Chittoor’s mango pulp and processing industries. Farmers now fear large-scale losses due to blocked trade routes and unsold produce. Protests have already broken out, with farmers in Srinivasapura staging a bandh and demanding both support prices and the immediate withdrawal of the ban.

In his letter, CM Siddaramaiah said such unilateral action violates the spirit of cooperative federalism and could damage interstate trade relations. He warned that thousands of farmers are now facing financial hardship and that such restrictions may provoke retaliatory actions in other sectors.

Karnataka’s Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has also reached out to her counterpart in Andhra Pradesh, seeking a quick and peaceful resolution. Farmers, meanwhile, are threatening more protests if their produce continues to be blocked.

All eyes are now on Chandrababu Naidu and the Andhra Pradesh administration to see whether they will reverse the order or let the issue escalate into a wider trade conflict between the two southern states.

Next Air India Flight Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport, 242 On Board Previous Get Ready for the Craziest Gang in Town – Mithra Mandali Teaser Is Out!
else

TRENDING

image
Gopichand33 Birthday Glimpse: Spectacular
image
It’s a long delay for Nani’s The Paradise
image
NTR Fans in Big Confusion

Latest

image
Gopichand33 Birthday Glimpse: Spectacular
image
Air India crash : Meet the lone survivor who miraculously escaped death
image
It’s a long delay for Nani’s The Paradise
image
NTR Fans in Big Confusion
image
You see characters not stars in Kuberaa

Most Read

image
Air India crash : Meet the lone survivor who miraculously escaped death
image
Air India Flight Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport, 242 On Board
image
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Urges AP CM Chandrababu

Related Articles

Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch