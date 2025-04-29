x
Karnataka CM’s Hand Gesture at Belagavi Rally Sparks Controversy

Published on April 29, 2025 by nymisha

Karnataka CM’s Hand Gesture at Belagavi Rally Sparks Controversy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah found himself at the center of controversy after making what appeared to be a slapping gesture toward Dharwad Additional SP Narayana Baramani during a political rally in Belagavi.

The situation unfolded when BJP women workers disrupted the Congress rally by waving black cloths and raising slogans against the state government. As Congress supporters responded with louder chants supporting Siddaramaiah, the atmosphere quickly became tense.

Amid the commotion, Siddaramaiah made a motion that looked like an attempt to slap the police officer, causing the official to step back swiftly. While protestors were soon detained and removed by police, the Chief Minister’s action didn’t go unnoticed.

The Janata Dal (Secular) strongly criticized the incident in a post on social media platform X, reminding Siddaramaiah that “power is temporary and dignity must be preserved.” Their message emphasized that leadership demands restraint, not intimidation.

“Raising your hand to hit a police officer brings no glory to your position and dignity. Your term of office is only five years, but a government officer serves till the age of 60. Power isn’t permanent for anyone. Correct your misconduct,” read the critical post.

BJP spokesperson condemned the action, saying: “What message does the Chief Minister want to send by behaving this way with a uniformed officer in public? Everyone has the right to protest in a democracy. Our MLAs protested in the assembly and 18 were suspended. Today, when the women’s wing protested, the CM called a police officer to the stage and attempted to slap him.”

The opposition claimed the Chief Minister appears frustrated, connecting the incident to Siddaramaiah’s recent statements about Pakistan and war. They suggested the CM’s behavior reflects poorly on Karnataka’s leadership, with one critic remarking that “Karnataka’s Chief Minister is becoming famous in Pakistan.”

