Home > Movie News

Karnataka High Court slams Kamal Haasan

Published on June 3, 2025 by nymisha

Karnataka High Court slams Kamal Haasan

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan landed into a controversy after he said that Kannada emerged from Tamil language. This has hurt the sentiments of the people of Karnataka and Thug Life, the upcoming film of Kamal Haasan is facing the heat in the state. Kamal Haasan announced that he is not ready to apologize and the Karnataka Film Chamber has announced that they will issue a ban on the film in the state. Kamal Haasan has approached the Karnataka High Court to ensure a smooth release for the film in the state.

The Karnataka High Court has slammed Kamal Haasan asking him to issue an apology so that the controversy gets smoothly closed. “Are you a Language specialist or a Historical specialist? How did you announce that Kannada came from Tamil? The sentiments of the people have been hurt by your words. Go ahead with an apology to ensure a smooth release for your film Thug Life” told the Karnataka High Court to Kamal Haasan.

The actor is yet to respond to the statement issued by Karnataka High Court. He is left with no option except to issue an apology. Else, Thug Life will suffer in Karnataka. Mani Ratnam directed the film featuring Kamal Haasan, Trisha and Simbu playing the lead roles. Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam jointly produced this action thriller and AR Rahman scored the music. Thug Life is carrying huge expectations.

Next Netflix’s Double Big Offer for Aamir Khan Previous Big News: Release Date locked for Raja Saab
