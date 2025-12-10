Karthi announces Collaboration with a Telugu Director

Tamil actor Karthi has cemented his position in Telugu and all his films get a simultaneous release in the Telugu states. The actor is keen to take up Telugu films in his next slots for 2026. The actor is currently promoting his upcoming release Vaa Vaathiyaar and the film will release as Annagaru Vostaru in Telugu on Friday. During the pre-release event, the actor announced that he would be collaborating with a Telugu director soon.

During his speech, Karthi said that he recently met Telugu director Vivek Athreya and heard his narration. He said that he is looking forward to his next narration which happens soon. He also appreciated the writing of Vivek Athreya. There are rumors that Karthi is also in talks to do a film for Sithara Entertainments. MAD fame Kalyan Shankar is in talks for the project which will be announced soon. Karthi seems to be lining up several Telugu films in the coming years.