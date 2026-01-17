Karthi has moved on from Kaithi Sequel

It has been a long wait for Karthi for the sequel for his super hit film Kaithi. After the release of the film, director Lokesh Kanagaraj went on to direct stars and his career graph has seen new heights. He worked with actors like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Vikram. Karthi and Lokesh Kanagaraj announced Kaithi sequel long ago but the film was delayed by years. After the release of Coolie, there are strong speculations that Lokesh Kanagaraj will take up Kaithi 2 but the project is not happening.

Lokesh Kanagaraj will soon direct Allu Arjun and the film’s announcement came out. The shoot commences later this year and it will release next year. Lokesh Kanagaraj is now occupied with Allu Arjun’s film but Karthi’s fans are questioning about the Kaithi sequel. Though Karthi has nothing much to do, the sequel discussion and the project is haunting Karthi. The actor today asked the media to question Lokesh Kanagaraj about Kaithi 2 and he said that Lokesh Kanagaraj will answer the question. Karthi has now moved on from the sequel of Kaithi after multiple delays and it is his fans who should stop questioning about the film.