Karthi Suffers Leg Injury: Rushed To Hospital

Popular Tamil actor Karthi suffered an accident while filming his upcoming movie Sardar 2 and the accident happened in Mysuru. He was quickly taken to a hospital for treatment. Fans are worried but it seems he is getting medical help as needed. News reports say doctors told Karthi to rest for a week to heal completely. The shoot of Sardar 2 has been kept on hold filming and the team is returning back to Chennai. They will start filming after Karthi recovers completely. Sardar 2 crew had recently finished filming the movie’s climax in Chennai. The current filming schedule involved Karthi and SJ Suryah in a big action scene designed by Chethan Ramshi D’Souza that is happening in Mysuru.

The filming started in the middle of 2024. Karthi and Rajisha Vijayan are coming back for the sequel and SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath will be seen in the important roles. Almost 80 percent of the film’s shoot has been completed and the film is carrying good expectations. In July 2024, a stuntman named Ezhumalai died after falling while filming a fight scene. He reportedly had internal bleeding and passed away from his injuries. PS Mithran is the director and Prince Pictures are the producers. Yuvan Shankar Raja is scoring the music and background score for this spy action thriller.