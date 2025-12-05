x
Home > Movie News

Karthi’s Film lands into Legal Trouble

Published on December 5, 2025 by swathy

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s recent film Akhanda 2 has hit a roadblock before the release and it is pushed. The discussions are going on for now. Now, Karthi’s upcoming movie Vaa Vaathiyaar which is scheduled for December 12th release is now facing legal hurdles. A case has been filed in the Madras High Court against the film’s producer KE Gnanavel Raju for not settling the dues. KE Gnanavel Raja has faced several setbacks because of the debacles and he has all his hopes on Vaa Vaathiyaar. The reports say that the film will not release as per the plan on December 12th.

The issue is from 2011 and Gnanavel Raja along with Sunderdas decided to produce films on a partnership basis. After Sunderdas decided to walk out, the High Court declared him insolvent and appointed the Official Assignee to assess his assets and liabilities to repay his creditors. Gnanavel Raja has to clear the dues of Rs 10.35 crores. The court will hear the case again on December 8th. If Gnanavel Raja fails to repay the dues, Vaa Vaathiyaar will not release as per the December 12th plan.

