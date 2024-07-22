Karthi’s surprise in Suriya’s Kanguva?

Spread the love

Tamil Superstar Suriya has dedicated more than a year for Kanguva, the costliest attempt in his career. Directed by Siva, the film is a periodic action drama made on a massive budget. The film is announced for October 10th release during the Dasara holiday season and it would head for a clash with Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan. As per the ongoing speculations, Suriya’s brother Karthi will shine in a cameo during the climax portions of Kanguva. The film also has a sequel and the episode of Suriya and Karthi takes the lead for the sequel.

Kanguva was launched in 2022 and the shooting portions were completed this year. Bobby Deol as Udhiran is the lead antagonist and Disha Patani is the leading lady. Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley will be seen in other prominent roles in Kanguva. Studio Green and UV Creations are the producers of Kanguva.