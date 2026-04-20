Karunakaran, Anudeep and Bheems trio for Ganesh

Bellamkonda Ganesh is all set to charm audiences in a new-age romantic comedy directed by the acclaimed A. Karunakaran. This exciting project is produced by Mounika Reddy under the Golden Turtle Entertainments banner. Karunakaran, celebrated for youthful blockbusters like Tholi Prema, Happy, and Darling, is returning to his beloved genre. He is widely recognized for his unique ability to seamlessly blend heartfelt emotions into beautiful feel-good narratives that resonate deeply with the masses.

The movie was officially launched today with a grand and auspicious pooja ceremony. Ace director VV Vinayak graced the joyful occasion to give the honorary first clap for the film. Furthermore, Anudeep KV formally handed over the bound script to the team and switched on the camera to mark the glorious beginning.

Anudeep KV is joining hands as a dialogue writer with Karunakaran for this youthful entertainer. Bheems Ceciroleo is going to compose music for the film. Karunakaran’s typical style of handling a screenplay will be enhanced by the other two and makers promise the trio to deliver a spectacular cinematic experience.

With pre-production moving at a brisk pace, regular shooting for this wholesome entertainer will begin soon. The makers will reveal more details in the coming days.