Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy Evades SIT Investigation Again in Liquor Scam Case

Former IT advisor Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy has once again failed to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the liquor scam that allegedly occurred during the previous YSRCP government’s tenure.

This marks the third consecutive time Rajasekhar Reddy has ignored official notices. According to sources, he has switched off his mobile phone and gone into hiding. The SIT had previously served him notices on the 28th and 29th of last month, which he disregarded, arguing via email that as a former IT advisor, he had no connection to the liquor case.

When Rajasekhar Reddy challenged the notices in the High Court, the judiciary declined to intervene in the matter. Following court directions, the SIT issued another notice on April 5th asking him to appear for questioning on April 9th, which he has again ignored.

Sources suggest a suspended IPS officer who held key positions during the YSRCP regime is helping Rajasekhar Reddy evade investigation. This officer, who faces allegations of masterminding false cases against then opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP leaders, is reportedly guiding Kasireddy despite being restricted from leaving Vijayawada.

The SIT investigation has reportedly revealed that Rajasekhar Reddy played a crucial role in allocating liquor supply orders to those who agreed to pay bribes to government officials during Jagan’s administration. Questioning him could potentially reveal who ultimately received these bribe amounts, which may explain why YSRCP leaders allegedly assisted him in going into hiding with the help of the IPS officer.