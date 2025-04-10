x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
View all stories
Home > Politics

Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy Evades SIT Investigation Again in Liquor Scam Case

Published on April 10, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Jack Movie Public Talk
image
Megastar’s Vishwambara First Single Loading
image
Huge Demand for Peddi Non-Theatrical Rights
image
Jack Movie Review
image
Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy Evades SIT Investigation Again in Liquor Scam Case

Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy Evades SIT Investigation Again in Liquor Scam Case

Former IT advisor Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy has once again failed to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the liquor scam that allegedly occurred during the previous YSRCP government’s tenure.

This marks the third consecutive time Rajasekhar Reddy has ignored official notices. According to sources, he has switched off his mobile phone and gone into hiding. The SIT had previously served him notices on the 28th and 29th of last month, which he disregarded, arguing via email that as a former IT advisor, he had no connection to the liquor case.

When Rajasekhar Reddy challenged the notices in the High Court, the judiciary declined to intervene in the matter. Following court directions, the SIT issued another notice on April 5th asking him to appear for questioning on April 9th, which he has again ignored.

Sources suggest a suspended IPS officer who held key positions during the YSRCP regime is helping Rajasekhar Reddy evade investigation. This officer, who faces allegations of masterminding false cases against then opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP leaders, is reportedly guiding Kasireddy despite being restricted from leaving Vijayawada.

The SIT investigation has reportedly revealed that Rajasekhar Reddy played a crucial role in allocating liquor supply orders to those who agreed to pay bribes to government officials during Jagan’s administration. Questioning him could potentially reveal who ultimately received these bribe amounts, which may explain why YSRCP leaders allegedly assisted him in going into hiding with the help of the IPS officer.

Next Jack Movie Review Previous Rajinikanth Breaks Silence on Political Rivalry With Jayalalithaa
else

TRENDING

image
Megastar’s Vishwambara First Single Loading
image
Huge Demand for Peddi Non-Theatrical Rights
image
Rajinikanth Breaks Silence on Political Rivalry With Jayalalithaa

Latest

image
Jack Movie Public Talk
image
Megastar’s Vishwambara First Single Loading
image
Huge Demand for Peddi Non-Theatrical Rights
image
Jack Movie Review
image
Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy Evades SIT Investigation Again in Liquor Scam Case

Most Read

image
Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy Evades SIT Investigation Again in Liquor Scam Case
image
Police Under Fire for Mishandling of 2020 Visakhapatnam Airport Case
image
Ram Charan‘s Big Gesture For A Small Film

Related Articles

Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet Malaika Arora’s fav things Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview