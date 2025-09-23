Katrina makes it Official with her Baby Bump

From the past few months, Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal have been in news abd reports said that she might be pregnant. The pair, who had a wedding at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, back in 2021, are ready to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary this December. It was rumoured that Katrina and Vicky might be welcoming their first baby before then, possibly near the end of October. Fans were extremely happy about this potential news for the famous couple, but they waited for an official announcement to confirm it. Today, Vicky and Katrina have officially chosen to reveal the exciting news with all of their followers.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are now expecting their first child, and they shared this news with a picture where Kat showed off her baby bump. In this incredibly cute picture, we can see Vicky lovingly touching Katrina’s belly as both of them look down at it with gentle smiles. In the message that came with the picture, the couple mentioned that they are beginning an amazing new phase in their lives, filled with happiness and thankfulness. This photo, being held by Vicky and Katrina, will no doubt bring warmth and joy to your heart, making you feel as though you’re sharing in their special moment!