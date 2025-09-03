Kavitha Breaks Silence: Harish Rao Conspiracy and Family Rift in BRS

The suspension of MLC Kavitha, daughter of BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), has created political tremors in Telangana. A leader who worked for two decades to build and strengthen the party now finds herself cast out. At her press meet, Kavitha appeared energetic and composed, despite the emotional pain of being suspended from her own party. She announced that she would resign from both BRS and her MLC post. In her words, BRS was her body, but Telangana Jagruthi was her soul, making it clear that her future would be tied to the cultural platform she built.

Direct Attack on Harish Rao

Kavitha’s sharpest criticism was aimed at Harish Rao. She alleged that he was the mastermind behind a conspiracy to isolate her and weaken the KCR family’s control of the party. According to her, the plot began when Harish Rao and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy travelled together on the same flight. She claimed that Harish diverted funds to MLAs, provided money from Kaleshwaram project irregularities, and even attempted to destabilize both KTR in Siricilla and KCR in Gajwel.

“People call him a trouble shooter. He is actually a double shooter,” she declared. She warned that the same forces targeting her today could one day push even KCR and KTR out of the party.

Silence from KTR and Emotional Appeal

One of the most emotional moments in the press meet came when Kavitha turned to her brother, party working president KTR. She revealed that it had been 103 days since he last spoke to her. “Why didnt you speak with me, Ramanna?” she asked with a breaking voice. Kavitha admitted she never expected a response from her father because of his busy work commitments, but she had at least hoped for support from her brother. That silence, she said, has been her greatest pain. She also said that her father’s silence over the conspiracies against her was even more painful.

Allegations Against Santosh Rao

Kavitha spoke very little about Santosh Rao. She remarked that he did not hold much presence in the larger picture, which is why she did not dwell on him. However, she did accuse him of influencing families when a Dalit man died. She further alleged that Santosh Rao’s classmate, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, is carrying out a villa project in Mokila worth ₹750 crore. “Where did that money come from? Is it not corruption money?” she asked.

A Party at Crossroads

Kavitha reminded the public of her 20 years of service to BRS. She said her sudden removal was deeply painful, but she accepted it with resolve. She warned that the same conspiracies that removed her would eventually target KCR and KTR as well. Her press meet was not just an expression of personal grief, but a political earthquake. This crisis is more than a disciplinary action. It represents a rupture within the most powerful political family of Telangana. BRS, once known for projecting unity, now stands at a crossroads with internal fractures threatening its survival.

Kavitha clarified that she was not looking to join another party immediately. Instead, her focus would be on Telangana Jagruthi, the cultural movement she has nurtured. She distanced herself from comparisons with Sharmila or Harish Rao, saying such discussions were irrelevant to her fight. Her main concern, she said, was to expose conspiracies inside the party and to stand with the people of Telangana.