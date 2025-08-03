Kavitha Responds Calmly Amid Political Storm, Announces 72-Hour Protest for BC Quota

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha surprised many with her composed and measured tone during a recent press conference, responding to ongoing political developments and recent remarks by BJP MP CM Ramesh.

Kavitha said she was unsure why CM Ramesh made comments and clarified that she has had no contact with him for the past five years. However, she hinted at a possible connection between the leak of her letter and the BJP leader’s statements regarding a potential BRS-BJP merger. Without naming anyone directly, she suggested that a single individual could be orchestrating these developments.

What stood out most was her shift in tone, unlike her earlier aggressive stands, this press meet was calm, with no direct accusations or threats. Kavitha subtly conveyed that someone is working behind the scenes to create problems for her, but refrained from naming names.

Shifting focus to her latest initiative, Kavitha announced a 72-hour satyagraha to press for 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in Telangana. She emphasized that the protest would follow Gandhian principles and is intended to influence the central government in favor of state welfare.

Kavitha also addressed questions about holding the protest in Hyderabad, stating that it was chosen for its accessibility to the public. She urged Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, to raise the issue of BC reservations in Parliament.

Despite the Hyderabad police denying permission for her protest, Kavitha said she had approached the High Court and remained hopeful of receiving a favorable ruling. She confirmed that she would begin her 72-hour hunger strike from tomorrow, accompanied by representatives from various communities, including the Nayibrahmin group.

“We will carry out this protest peacefully, with the spirit of satyagraha. Our aim is to benefit the people of our state,” Kavitha concluded.