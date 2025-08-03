x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
View all stories
Home > Politics

Kavitha Responds Calmly Amid Political Storm, Announces 72-Hour Protest for BC Quota

Published on August 3, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Allu Aravind Finds the Perfect Formula: Narasimha + Pawan Kalyan = Media Spotlight
image
Video: Gowtham Tinnanuri Exclusive Interview
image
Teja Sajja’s Mirai Vibe Undi, The Latest Music Sensation
image
Kavitha Responds Calmly Amid Political Storm, Announces 72-Hour Protest for BC Quota
image
Coolie gets a headstart over War 2

Kavitha Responds Calmly Amid Political Storm, Announces 72-Hour Protest for BC Quota

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha surprised many with her composed and measured tone during a recent press conference, responding to ongoing political developments and recent remarks by BJP MP CM Ramesh.

Kavitha said she was unsure why CM Ramesh made comments and clarified that she has had no contact with him for the past five years. However, she hinted at a possible connection between the leak of her letter and the BJP leader’s statements regarding a potential BRS-BJP merger. Without naming anyone directly, she suggested that a single individual could be orchestrating these developments.

What stood out most was her shift in tone, unlike her earlier aggressive stands, this press meet was calm, with no direct accusations or threats. Kavitha subtly conveyed that someone is working behind the scenes to create problems for her, but refrained from naming names.

Shifting focus to her latest initiative, Kavitha announced a 72-hour satyagraha to press for 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in Telangana. She emphasized that the protest would follow Gandhian principles and is intended to influence the central government in favor of state welfare.

Kavitha also addressed questions about holding the protest in Hyderabad, stating that it was chosen for its accessibility to the public. She urged Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, to raise the issue of BC reservations in Parliament.

Despite the Hyderabad police denying permission for her protest, Kavitha said she had approached the High Court and remained hopeful of receiving a favorable ruling. She confirmed that she would begin her 72-hour hunger strike from tomorrow, accompanied by representatives from various communities, including the Nayibrahmin group.

“We will carry out this protest peacefully, with the spirit of satyagraha. Our aim is to benefit the people of our state,” Kavitha concluded.

Next Teja Sajja’s Mirai Vibe Undi, The Latest Music Sensation Previous Coolie gets a headstart over War 2
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Aravind Finds the Perfect Formula: Narasimha + Pawan Kalyan = Media Spotlight
image
Teja Sajja’s Mirai Vibe Undi, The Latest Music Sensation
image
Coolie gets a headstart over War 2

Latest

image
Allu Aravind Finds the Perfect Formula: Narasimha + Pawan Kalyan = Media Spotlight
image
Video: Gowtham Tinnanuri Exclusive Interview
image
Teja Sajja’s Mirai Vibe Undi, The Latest Music Sensation
image
Kavitha Responds Calmly Amid Political Storm, Announces 72-Hour Protest for BC Quota
image
Coolie gets a headstart over War 2

Most Read

image
Kavitha Responds Calmly Amid Political Storm, Announces 72-Hour Protest for BC Quota
image
Case Filed Against YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas Over Remarks on Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
Breaking: Ex-MP gets life imprisonment in rape case

Related Articles

Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos