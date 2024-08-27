x
Home > Politics

Kavitha Walks Out of Jail, Emotional Reunion with Family

Published on August 27, 2024

Kavitha Walks Out of Jail, Emotional Reunion with Family

K. Kavitha burst into emotion after being released from jail. She hugged her elder son and broke down in tears. She then met her husband Anil, brother KTR, and Harish Rao. Kavitha had spent five and a half months in jail for her alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor policy case. She thanked all her supporters who came to welcome her.

At the same time, Kavitha warned that she would “pay back with interest” those who made allegations against her and were responsible for her imprisonment. Kavitha declared herself a “resolute and stubborn child of KCR.” She maintained her innocence, stating she had done no wrong and was kept in jail unnecessarily.

Five months after her arrest, the Supreme Court granted conditional bail to Kavitha. She had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy. Following Manish Sisodia’s bail, there was increased hope for Kavitha’s release as well.

In a related development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remains in custody in connection with the same case.

-Sanyogita

