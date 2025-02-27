x
Home > Movie News

Crazy heroine roped in for Vishwak Sen’s Next

Published on February 27, 2025 by nymisha

Crazy heroine roped in for Vishwak Sen’s Next

Kayadu Lohar made her Tollywood debut with Sree Vishnu’s Alluri. With the film ending up as a debacle, the actress failed to get the needed recognition. Kayadu Lohar is the leading lady in Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon. The film ended up as a super hit in Tamil and it is doing good business in Telugu. Kayadu Lohar’s performance is widely appreciated and the actress is trending on social media. There are too many posts on X and other social media platforms.

As per the latest buzz, Kayadu Lohar has been roped in as the leading lady in Vishwak Sen’s upcoming film Funky that will start shooting from today. An official announcement for the same is expected soon. Funky is a comic entertainer directed by Anudeep KV. After delivering back-to-back duds, Vishwak Sen has high hopes on this film. S Naga Vamsi is the producer and Funky releases early next year.

