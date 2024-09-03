x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
View all stories
Home > Politics

Kaynes Telangana manufacturing plans intact

Published on September 3, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Death Threats Target Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Telangana Talli Statue
image
Breaking: Manchu Manoj files a Case
image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled

Kaynes Telangana manufacturing plans intact

As Opposition leader KT Rama Rao criticised Telangana Government saying Kaynes Technology moved its semiconductor manufacturing unit to Gujarat from Telangana, here is an interesting update about the company’s plans. Unlike the apprehensions expressed by BRS working president KTR, Kaynes Technology is still committed to its Telangana investments and manufacturing plans.

BRS working president and former IT and Industries Minister KTR in a tweet congratulating Gujarat, termed Kaynes moving from Telangana as ‘sad’ and
‘huge loss’ for Telangana.

KTR in a tweet explained how BRS Govt got land allotted to Kaynes India Technology Ltd next to Foxconn plant at Kongara Kalan and near to airport within 10 days to attract company to Telangana. He rued that Kaynes decision to move semiconductor plant to Gujarat will result in a loss for Rs 3,500 Cr investment to Telangana, apparently targeting Congress Government.

While the political mudslinging on Kaynes Telangana action plan, is set to go on between ruling Congress and Opposition BRS, one important aspect to note here is, Kaynes hasn’t bid adieu to Telangana.

There is reason for Telangana to cheer, as Kaynes has set up its advanced electronics manufacturing facility at Kongara Kolan and has just recently inaugurated it.

As news of Kaynes moving its investments and manufacturing facility to Gujarat from Telangana, became nationwide news, its CEO Raghu Panicker speaking to several national media outlets, clarified that Kaynes is committed to Telangana investment and manufacturing plans.

Explaining about the recently launched Kaynes electronics manufacturing facility at Kongara Kalan, Hyderabad, Kaynes CEO Raghu Panicker said that the company will fully utilize the land allotted to it and the facility will create about 3,000 jobs.

While the Kaynes advanced electronics manufacturing facility will initially manufacture smart meters, it is also expected to contribute to its semiconductor manufacturing facility to be set up at Sanand, Gujarat. Already Kaynes Hyderabad facility has got orders worth hundreds of crores hinting at a robust growth in the future.

Dnr

Next Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Drama Unfolded in First Week Nominations Previous Aparajita Bill: Death Penalty For Rape
else

TRENDING

image
Breaking: Manchu Manoj files a Case
image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled

Latest

image
Death Threats Target Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Telangana Talli Statue
image
Breaking: Manchu Manoj files a Case
image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled

Most Read

image
Death Threats Target Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Telangana Talli Statue
image
R Krishnaiah’s run of luck continues

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics