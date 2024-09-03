Kaynes Telangana manufacturing plans intact

As Opposition leader KT Rama Rao criticised Telangana Government saying Kaynes Technology moved its semiconductor manufacturing unit to Gujarat from Telangana, here is an interesting update about the company’s plans. Unlike the apprehensions expressed by BRS working president KTR, Kaynes Technology is still committed to its Telangana investments and manufacturing plans.

BRS working president and former IT and Industries Minister KTR in a tweet congratulating Gujarat, termed Kaynes moving from Telangana as ‘sad’ and

‘huge loss’ for Telangana.

KTR in a tweet explained how BRS Govt got land allotted to Kaynes India Technology Ltd next to Foxconn plant at Kongara Kalan and near to airport within 10 days to attract company to Telangana. He rued that Kaynes decision to move semiconductor plant to Gujarat will result in a loss for Rs 3,500 Cr investment to Telangana, apparently targeting Congress Government.

While the political mudslinging on Kaynes Telangana action plan, is set to go on between ruling Congress and Opposition BRS, one important aspect to note here is, Kaynes hasn’t bid adieu to Telangana.

There is reason for Telangana to cheer, as Kaynes has set up its advanced electronics manufacturing facility at Kongara Kolan and has just recently inaugurated it.

As news of Kaynes moving its investments and manufacturing facility to Gujarat from Telangana, became nationwide news, its CEO Raghu Panicker speaking to several national media outlets, clarified that Kaynes is committed to Telangana investment and manufacturing plans.

Explaining about the recently launched Kaynes electronics manufacturing facility at Kongara Kalan, Hyderabad, Kaynes CEO Raghu Panicker said that the company will fully utilize the land allotted to it and the facility will create about 3,000 jobs.

While the Kaynes advanced electronics manufacturing facility will initially manufacture smart meters, it is also expected to contribute to its semiconductor manufacturing facility to be set up at Sanand, Gujarat. Already Kaynes Hyderabad facility has got orders worth hundreds of crores hinting at a robust growth in the future.

