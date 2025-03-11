x
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
KCPD song from Dilruba: Packed with action & electrifying moments

Published on March 11, 2025 by nymisha

Kiran Abbavaram’s stylish makeover for Dilruba gaining all the attention. Dilruba is all set to hit theatres in March 14th. After impressing with trailer and chartbutser songs, makers dropped another kickass song titled “KCPD.”

Composed by the talented Sam CS, the track features electrifying beats and an infectious tune that grabs attention. The lyrics, written by director Vishwa Karun, add a unique touch to the song, while Abhishek AR energetic vocals elevates it to next level.

The song exudes boldness and mass intensity, with lines like, “It’s time for KCPD, just wait for the gang bang. Hero on the floor,” which emphasize its action-packed energy. Kiran Abbavaram’s action moments and Sam CS tune makes it really addictive one.

With its mass vibe, “KCPD” has a war-like intensity that enhances the mass appeal of the movie. The song perfectly complements the action-packed sequences, giving the audience an adrenaline-filled experience.

The film is produced by Sivam Celluloids and Yoodlee Films, the film studio of Saregama India Ltd. Ravi, Jojo Jose, Rakesh Reddy, and Saregama are the producers, with Vishwa Karun helming this interesting entertainer.

