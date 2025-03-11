KCPD song from Dilruba: Packed with action & electrifying moments

Kiran Abbavaram’s stylish makeover for Dilruba gaining all the attention. Dilruba is all set to hit theatres in March 14th. After impressing with trailer and chartbutser songs, makers dropped another kickass song titled “KCPD.”

Composed by the talented Sam CS, the track features electrifying beats and an infectious tune that grabs attention. The lyrics, written by director Vishwa Karun, add a unique touch to the song, while Abhishek AR energetic vocals elevates it to next level.

The song exudes boldness and mass intensity, with lines like, “It’s time for KCPD, just wait for the gang bang. Hero on the floor,” which emphasize its action-packed energy. Kiran Abbavaram’s action moments and Sam CS tune makes it really addictive one.

With its mass vibe, “KCPD” has a war-like intensity that enhances the mass appeal of the movie. The song perfectly complements the action-packed sequences, giving the audience an adrenaline-filled experience.

The film is produced by Sivam Celluloids and Yoodlee Films, the film studio of Saregama India Ltd. Ravi, Jojo Jose, Rakesh Reddy, and Saregama are the producers, with Vishwa Karun helming this interesting entertainer.