Home > Politics

KCR attends Kaleshwaram Commission’s Inquiry: What’s next?

Published on June 11, 2025 by swathy

KCR attends Kaleshwaram Commission’s Inquiry: What’s next?

Former Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao attended for inquiry before PC Ghose Commission on Wednesday. The former CM arrived at BRK Bhavan in Hyderabad along with his partymen Harish Rao, Madhusudhana Chary, Vemula Prashant Reddy and others to pose before Kaleshwaram Inquiry Commission.

With KCR attending for Inquiry, a key development in Kaleshwaram Project irregularities probe has been completed. It is said, KCR has explained to Justice PC Ghose that, Kaleshwaram Project was constructed following due diligence and standard operating procedures, according to the guidance of irrigation and engineering experts.

KCR is also said to have stressed that Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme was taken up after Cabinet’s approval. Regarding financial aspects of the project, former CM had pointed out to forming a dedicated ‘Corporation’.

Going by the Kaleshwaram Inquiry Commission’s probe till now, it appears that CM KCR is clearly protecting himself by safely putting all onus on engineers and officials. We have to wait till the final judgment to know whether Kaleshwaram Commission finds KCR’s point of view genuine or not.

However from political point of view, CM Revanth Reddy and Congress Government will present it as their achievement to make KCR attend for probe on irregularities in Kaleshwaram Project construction. But their stand will only be vindicated, if KCR and his nephew former Irrigation Minister Harish Rao, are found guilty and face punishment before next Assembly elections. Or else, Kaleshwaram Inquiry will only help BRS to publicize it as vendetta politics by CM Revanth Reddy.

