KCR betrayed people of Telangana: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday alleged that his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao betrayed the people, especially the unemployed youth.

Addressing a meeting organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Hanamkonda town, he said Chief Minister KCR failed to fulfill his promise of providing jobs.

Sarma claimed that despite being a smaller state than Telangana, Assam is doing well in providing jobs to the unemployed.

He said the BJP government in Assam was working to fulfil the election promise of providing one lakh jobs in one year.

He alleged that KCR had failed to provide two lakh jobs in a year as he had promised. He said the Telangana Chief Minister was not giving jobs despite vacancies in government departments.

The meeting was organised by the BJP to demand amendment to government order 317 regarding transfer of government employees and teachers.

The Assam Chief Minister was invited to address the meet as part of party’s efforts to rope in top leaders from across the country to target Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for ‘illegal’ arrest of BJP state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other party leaders.

Sanjay and others were arrested during the protest over GO 317 in Karimnagar on January 2.

Stating that BJP will come to power in Telangana in 2023, Sarma warned that the party will take revenge for the humiliation meted out to its leaders.

Alleging that police broke into Bandi Sanjay’s office, the BJP leader said in 2023 the police may enter KCR’s farm house.

The Assam chief minister said that both the government employees and unemployed youth were unhappy with the TRS government.

“The government has support of only the police,” he remarked but reminded KCR that police merely obey the directions of those in power.

Sarma said KCR was frustrated over the defeat of TRS in recent by-election to Huzurabad Assembly seat and was hence resorting to steps like using police against the BJP leaders.

He also targeted KCR for being concerned only about his family and for running the government from his farm house.

“A chief minister has to come to the secretariat and meet 500 to 1,000 people. The government can’t be run from a farmhouse,” he remarked.

He also alleged that the KCR was running the government with the support of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

“Owaisi will not be able to save you. The way Article 370 was scrapped and Ram temple’s construction started, the name of Nizam and Owaisi will also be written off. That day is not very far,” he said.

Sarma also criticized KCR for luncheon meetings with leaders of CPI-M and CPI. He reminded the TRS chief that the CPI-M had opposed formation of Telangana state.

Meanwhile, TRS legislator and KCR’s daughter K. Kavitha hit back at Assam chief minister. She pointed out that the TRS government has so far created 1.3 lakh jobs.

“Your remarks today once again restated the intent of BJP to erase the glorious history of Telangana. I wonder, why you and your party are so threatened with idea of unity? Did you forget the verdict of Telangana in 2018, where BJP lost deposits on 107 seats,” she told Sarma.

She also reminded him that the unemployment rate of India has been scaling up and it now stands at 8 per cent.

“The TRS party is made from the struggle of peoples’s rights, we fought for Telangana all by ourselves. As promised, we have generated over 1.3 lakh jobs so far for our people and we continue to create avenues,” she tweeted.

Kavitha mentioned schemes like Rythu Bandhu, KalyanaLaxmi and Mission Bhageeratha launched by KCR saying they have been a testimony for the entire country.

“If you look up for these schemes, you’ll find some similar projects. Fun fact, your party renamed these schemes of Telangana government,” she wrote.