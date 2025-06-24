x
KCR did not trust even BRS leaders, reveals Etela Rajendar

Published on June 24, 2025 by swathy

KCR did not trust even BRS leaders, reveals Etela Rajendar

etela rajender

BJP MP Etela Rajendar attended SIT inquiry in phone tapping case on Tuesday in Hyderabad. Later speaking to media, he alleged KCR Sarkar of tapping his phone even when he was in BRS.

“Former CM KCR has misused power and tapped phones of not just Opposition leaders but also of his own party members. My phone was tapped even when I was in BRS and serving as Minister. KCR tried to defeat me in 2018 Assembly elections itself,” said MP and former Minister Etela Rajendar, making shocking allegations against former CM.

“BRS Govt has tapped phones so aggressively that, when I contested in bye-election in 2021 in Huzurabad, they used it to defeat me in elections. Whenever I called any leader or worker seeking support in the constituency, BRS leaders immediately used to approach them and offer money and gifts to work against me. They used to get all the information about my moves by tapping my phones,” explained MP and former Minister Etela Rajendar.

Speaking further on KCR Sarkar’s snooping, Etela Rajendar stressed that even the phones of his gunmen and support staff were tapped.

Etela Rajendar alleged that former CM KCR has chosen Prabhakar Rao as SIB chief, only to facilitate phone tapping, though the tainted officer is not eligible for the position.

Highlighting that tapping phones is violation of secrecy and privacy of a person, BJP MP Etela Rajendar demanded strict punishment for the guilty in phone tapping case.

