KCR forecasts by-elections in Telangana

Former CM K Chandrashekar Rao made a forecast saying that Telangana will surley witness by-elections. He expressed confidence that the defected MLAs will be disqualified, necessitating by-polls in the state.

It is known to all that KCR is taking rest at his Erravelli Farm House but actively meeting BRS leaders and workers visting him. In the process he is also addressing the party workers meetings in the farmhouse itself.

Continuing this tradition, KCR met Former Deputy CM Thatikonda Rajaiah on Tuesday. The former Minister who lost from Station Ghanapur paid a courteous visit to KCR.

Interestingly KCR sidelined Rajiah and gave Station Ghanpur BRS ticket to Kadiyam Srihari, only to get a shock of his life. Though KCR gave him utmost priority, Kadiyam Srihari switched loyalties and defected to ruling Congress, deserting opposition BRS.

Kadiyam Srihari is among 10 BRS MLAs who defected to Congress. Several MLAs like Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Arikpudi Gandhi, Danam Nagendar, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Kale Yadaiah and others deserted BRS for Congress.

Inspite of repeated requests from BRS Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad is yet to take action on defected MLAs. Therefore BRS is fighting in the Courts for disqualification of turncoat MLAs.