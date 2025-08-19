x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
View all stories
Home > Politics

KCR, Harish Rao Move High Court Against Kaleshwaram Report

Published on August 19, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Is Ram Charan Joining Dhoom 4?
image
KCR, Harish Rao Move High Court Against Kaleshwaram Report
image
Justice Sudershan Reddy: Telangana’s Vakeel Saab
image
Video : Nagavelli Vidya Sagar Exclusive interview
image
Supreme Court Puts Spotlight on Avinash Reddy in Viveka Murder Case

KCR, Harish Rao Move High Court Against Kaleshwaram Report

Former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao have approached the Telangana High Court challenging the Justice P.C. Ghosh Commission report on the Kaleshwaram project. Both leaders allege that the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is using the report as a tool for political vendetta to send them to jail.

According to KCR and Harish Rao, the commission itself was set up for political reasons and lacks legal validity. In their petitions, they have requested the court to declare the commission’s findings illegal and to stay its implementation. They fear that once the report is tabled in the Assembly and discussed, it would be seen as if they too had accepted it, leaving them with limited legal options.

However, KCR and Harish Rao had earlier accepted the scope of the commission and even appeared before it. Now, by challenging its legality in court, questions are being raised about how they can argue that the commission is invalid after participating in its proceedings. Both leaders have filed separate petitions in the High Court, seeking to strike down the report and halt its use. The petitions are expected to come up for hearing on Wednesday. With the Congress government determined to debate the report in the Assembly and the BRS leadership fighting it out legally, the Kaleshwaram controversy has once again moved to the political and judicial spotlight.

Government’s Stand

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has already announced that the full 650-page report will be distributed to legislators and debated extensively in the Assembly before any action is taken. While he has publicly stated that there is no intention to arrest KCR, BRS leaders remain unconvinced. They suspect that such statements are only meant to pre-empt criticism, and that any arrest later could be dismissed as “law enforcement action” rather than political targeting.

Next Is Ram Charan Joining Dhoom 4? Previous Justice Sudershan Reddy: Telangana’s Vakeel Saab
else

TRENDING

image
Is Ram Charan Joining Dhoom 4?
image
No Mass Jathara Release Soon
image
Tollywood’s Leadership Vacuum: Who Will Resolve the Crisis?

Latest

image
Is Ram Charan Joining Dhoom 4?
image
KCR, Harish Rao Move High Court Against Kaleshwaram Report
image
Justice Sudershan Reddy: Telangana’s Vakeel Saab
image
Video : Nagavelli Vidya Sagar Exclusive interview
image
Supreme Court Puts Spotlight on Avinash Reddy in Viveka Murder Case

Most Read

image
KCR, Harish Rao Move High Court Against Kaleshwaram Report
image
Justice Sudershan Reddy: Telangana’s Vakeel Saab
image
Supreme Court Puts Spotlight on Avinash Reddy in Viveka Murder Case

Related Articles

Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion