KCR, Harish Rao Move High Court Against Kaleshwaram Report

Former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao have approached the Telangana High Court challenging the Justice P.C. Ghosh Commission report on the Kaleshwaram project. Both leaders allege that the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is using the report as a tool for political vendetta to send them to jail.

According to KCR and Harish Rao, the commission itself was set up for political reasons and lacks legal validity. In their petitions, they have requested the court to declare the commission’s findings illegal and to stay its implementation. They fear that once the report is tabled in the Assembly and discussed, it would be seen as if they too had accepted it, leaving them with limited legal options.

However, KCR and Harish Rao had earlier accepted the scope of the commission and even appeared before it. Now, by challenging its legality in court, questions are being raised about how they can argue that the commission is invalid after participating in its proceedings. Both leaders have filed separate petitions in the High Court, seeking to strike down the report and halt its use. The petitions are expected to come up for hearing on Wednesday. With the Congress government determined to debate the report in the Assembly and the BRS leadership fighting it out legally, the Kaleshwaram controversy has once again moved to the political and judicial spotlight.

Government’s Stand

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has already announced that the full 650-page report will be distributed to legislators and debated extensively in the Assembly before any action is taken. While he has publicly stated that there is no intention to arrest KCR, BRS leaders remain unconvinced. They suspect that such statements are only meant to pre-empt criticism, and that any arrest later could be dismissed as “law enforcement action” rather than political targeting.