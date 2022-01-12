Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has registered a strong protest against the Central government ‘s decision to increase the price of fertilisers, which will put agriculture sector into a crisis and break the backbone of farming in the country. The CM will write a letter to PM Narendra Modi registering his protest against the increase of fertilisers’ prices.

The CM expressed his anger that the Central government which made tall promises that it would increase the farmers income double fold by 2022, is now increased the prices of fertilisers at an all time high to break the farming community’s back. It is highly reprehensible that the Central government which promised to double the income of farmers took a U turn and increased the agriculture expenses. This shows that the BJP government is totally against the farmers and it is proved right beyond any doubt. The CM said there is deep conspiracy behind the central government policies and actions to make the lives of farmers miserable. Decisions like to install meters to motors to collect the power charges, not linking NRGE with the farm sector, increasing the fertilisers prices to all time high, not purchasing the Paddy cultivated by the farmers, all these draconian decisions of the BJP government at the Centre have made farmers life difficult to survive. One should oppose the actions that would make farmers becoming a labourer in his own land.

The CM gave a clarion call to people in the state and people across the country to root out BJP government which is weakening the rural economy, hereditary trades, playing havoc with the farm sector only hand over agriculture sector to the Corporates.

The CM has expressed anguish that the BJP government at the Centre had removed subsidies on the fertilisers, which were in vogue for several decades, and the situation came to such a pass that the farmers had no option but to take up their plows and revolt against the Central government.

The CM urged the people to confront the BJP on the matter at every opportunity. He made it clear that if the central government fails to withdraw the increased prices of fertilisers, there will be statewide and countrywide agitations to against the Central government. He also urged the farming community in the state to expose the BJP’s conspiracy and join the struggle to make the Centre withdraw the fertiliser price hike.