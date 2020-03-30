KCR struggling to pay salaries for govt staff for first time!

Telangana is a ‘rich state’, Telangana is a ‘revenue surplus’ state. These statements are heard very frequently from the mouth of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. However, KCR is struggling to pay even salaries for government staff for this month for the first time.

Thanks to lockdown on account of coronovirus, Telangana government suffered unprecedented losses in March.

This was revealed by none other than Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao yesterday.

KCR said Telangana government had lost Rs 12,000 crore revenue this month due to corona lockdown.

He said the major revenue sources for Telangana government are GST, VAT collections, earnings from excise, revenue and transport departments. But all these sources failed to earn even Rs 3,000 crore this month.

With this, the government is now clueless about how to pay salaries for government staff this month.

The government normally credits salary on the first of every month in bank accounts.

The monthly salary bill itself is Rs 3,500 crore. If salaries are paid in time and in full, the government will be left penniless to meet other expenditure like Aasara pensions and other welfare schemes.

KCR is now planning to pay salary for staff in installments.

However, will Telangana employees unions accept this?