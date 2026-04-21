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Home > Politics

KCR Vows to Abolish HYDRAA as First Act Upon Returning to Power

Published on April 21, 2026 by nymisha

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KCR Vows to Abolish HYDRAA as First Act Upon Returning to Power

Jagtial: In a scathing attack on the ruling Congress government, BRS President K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) declared that his first signature upon returning to power would be to scrap HYDRAA, which he labeled as a tool of destruction. Addressing a massive gathering at the Praja Ashirvada Sabha in Jagtial, KCR asserted that the state is witnessing “destruction and loot” under the current regime.

HYDRAA is a Burden on the Poor

KCR took a direct shot at the Telangana PCC President’s remarks regarding expanding HYDRAA-like entities to Nizamabad and Jagtial.

“They have brought this HYDRAA. Now they talk about bringing ‘Nidra’ to Nizamabad and ‘Jidra’ to Jagtial. Let me be clear: the very first signature of the BRS government will be to throw HYDRAA away,” KCR proclaimed.

He further criticized the Musi River beautification project, alleging it is a real estate ploy rather than a public welfare initiative. He warned that the BRS would stand by the poor whose houses are being threatened under the guise of beautification.

I won’t die

During the speech, KCR addressed the intense personal attacks and rhetoric from his political opponents. He dismissed those wishing for his downfall with a sharp retort.

“From dawn to dusk, some people are constantly talking about KCR’s death. Let me tell you – I am not going to die even if you take 1000 births. I am here to stay,” he said, responding to the verbal attacks directed at him by Congress leaders.

Jeevan Reddy as general secretary

The rally served as a significant political platform for veteran leader T. Jeevan Reddy, who recently moved toward the BRS. KCR officially appointed him as the Party General Secretary, noting that despite past political rivalries, their personal friendship remained intact.

* Strategic Asset: KCR revealed that internal surveys showed Jeevan Reddy’s entry would significantly benefit the BRS.

* Statewide Role: Jeevan Reddy is set to tour the entire state to strengthen the party, with KCR promising him a “top position” once the BRS returns to power.

Scathing Critique of Congress Mismanagement

KCR drew sharp contrasts between his administration and the current Congress rule, highlighting failures in agriculture and infrastructure:

* Agriculture in Crisis: He lamented that farmers are now forced to use apps and wait in long queues for urea, whereas BRS ensured door-delivery of fertilizers.

* Welfare Halt: He accused the government of stalling the Palamuru-Rangareddy project and failing to provide sheep for Yadavas and fish seedlings for Mudiraj communities.

* Financial Decline: “During the BRS regime, real estate was booming. Today, there are sellers but no buyers. The state’s economy has collapsed,” KCR stated.

A Call for Reconstruction

Reflecting on his journey from the Bashir Bagh protests to achieving statehood, KCR reminded the crowd of his commitment to Telangana’s water rights. He questioned why the Mission Bhagiratha water, which reached every doorstep for five years, is now failing to reach the people.

Closing his speech with a call to action, KCR stated that while the “Battle of Jagtial” belongs to the local people, the “Battle of Telangana” remains his responsibility. He declared that the “Yagna for Telangana’s Reconstruction” has officially commenced with this Jai Yatra from Jagtial.

“If you are afraid in the dark, a single tree looks like a haunting forest. But if you have courage, that same tree becomes a massive army marching with you.” – KCR, quoting Alishetti Prabhakar.

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