KCR’s desperate bid to meet Modi, Shah in Delhi!

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao who is in Delhi since September 1 is making desperate attempts to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah.

As per original schedule, KCR should return to Hyderabad on Friday (today).

But TRS sources said KCR has decided to stay in Delhi till Sunday as he is trying to secure appointment to meet Modi and Shah.

The main purpose of KCR’s visit to Delhi was to lay foundation for TRS office in Delhi. The bhumi puja ceremony was conducted yesterday on a grand note.

At a time when Telangana BJP has intensified attack on KCR and TRS with TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay undertaking padayatra across TRS for the past one week, KCR trying to meet Modi and Shah assumes political significance.

KCR meeting them at this stage when Huzurabad by poll is round the corner where BJP and TRS are fighting a fierce battle.

KCR’s friend turned foe Etela Rajender from BJPis taking on TRS in Huzurabad by poll.