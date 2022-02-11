KCR’s Jangaon public meeting: Big disappointment for TRS supporters!

The first public meeting of TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao after Huzurabad Assembly bypoll debacle was held in Jangaon on Friday.

KCR’s public meeting assumed utmost significance as the meeting came at a time when Telangana is boiling over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks in Rajya Sabha who found fault with the procedure adopted by previous Congress-led UPA government at the Centre to bifurcate Andhra Pradesh and form Telangana state in 2014.

TRS reacted very angrily to Modi’s remarks and held strong protests across Telangana on Wednesday. TRS leaders and cadre held funeral processions for the effigies of Modi and BJP and set them on fire in protest.

TRS leaders KTR, Harish Rao, Kavitha and all other ministers, party MLAs, MLCs, MPs lashed out at Modi but KCR did not utter a single word against Modi on bifurcation issue.

Against this backdrop, everyone expected KCR to break his silence on bifurcation issue on Friday when he addressed public meeting in Jangaon.

Surprisingly, KCR did not utter a single word on Modi’s remarks on bifurcation. Although KCR attacked and warned Modi in the meeting, it was with regard to discrimination being shown by Modi in sanctioning of funds and projects to Telangana and Electricity reforms.

But there was nothing on Modi’s remarks on bifurcation issue. This created a buzz in political circles that KCR is not really angry at Modi even after he questioned the formation of Telangana state. Naturally, KCR’s silence disappointed TRS leaders and cadre.