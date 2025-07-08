Keeravani’s Father Siva Shakthi Datta is No More

Legendary music composer MM Keeravani’s father Siva Shakthi Datta passed away last night in his residence in Hyderabad. Siva Shakthi Datta is a writer, director and producer in Telugu cinema. Siva Shakthi Datta is 92 years old and he breathed his last in his Manikonda residence in Hyderabad. The entire family is in deep shock with the sudden demise of Keeravani’s father. Siva Shakthi Datta has penned lyrics for films like Baahubali and RRR in the past.

He is the elder brother of writer V. Vijayendra Prasad, father of SS Rajamouli. He wrote lyrics for Telugu films like Sye, Chatrapathi, Rajanna, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, Hanu-Man. Siva Shakthi Datta directed a film named Chandrahas in the past. Tollywood celebrities are offering their condolences for the family of Keeravani. Rest in peace Siva Shakthi Datta garu.