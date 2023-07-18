Keerthy Suresh All Set For Her Bollywood Debut

When there is a huge scarcity of lead actresses in the South Indian film industry, the top actresses of the South are making their way to Bollywood. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna have already proved their significance in North industry and now Keerthy Suresh is all set to make her debut in Bollywood opposite Varun Dhawan.

The National Award-winning actress will be the leading lady in the next Varun Dhawan’s action entertainer, directed by Tamil director Kalees. The film will go on floors by next month in Mumbai and the makers are planning for a three-month long schedule, that is to finish the film by November and aim to release the film on May 31st 2024.