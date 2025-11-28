Keerthy Suresh gets a Shock

National-award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has been struggling to deliver a decent hit. The actress hasn’t signed any noted Telugu film but her other languages films are being dubbed and released here. She had big hopes on Revolver Rita, a crime comedy having Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. The film released today and the film rarely witnessed audience across the Telugu states. Shows from morning are canceled due to the lack of the audience.

Post Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh has been struggling to deliver a decent film. Her Telugu theatrical and non-theatrical market came down and reached rock bottom. With minimal promotions Revolver Rita released today and the film is an outright disaster. The film has been badly rejected in Telugu and Tamil too. Being a crime comedy, Revolver Rita hardly offered laughs with a silly plot and bad execution. The film is directed by JK Chandru and it featured Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, Mime Gopi in other important roles. Revolver Rita is a huge embarrassment for Keerthy Suresh.