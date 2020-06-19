Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin Review: Half baked Thriller

After the super success of Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh hasn’t done any impressive films. Her next release Penguin released on Amazon Prime today after the theatres are shut due to coronavirus. Easwar Karthic is the director and Penguin is said to be an emotional crime thriller. Here is the crisp review of Penguin:

Penguin is a fight between Rhythm (Keerthy Suresh) and a masked killer who is said to have kidnapped her son for six years. When the whole world believes that the boy is dead, Rhythm still believes that she would get him very soon. The first half of Penguin looks engaging with enough number of chills and thrills. The audience keeps guessing about what happens next.

But the film lacks interest in the second half as the film fails to connect emotionally. The explanations are not satisfactory and the threads are not well connected. The climax episodes are strictly average and they make no impact. Keerthy Suresh is perfect as a pregnant woman who struggles for her missing son. Her performance is the major USP of the film.

The music is haunting and elevated all the major portions. The cinematography is a treat and it brought a new color for the film. The supporting actors should have been better as they made no impact with their performances. The production values are good. Director Easwar Karthic handles the first half well but the second half of the film goes haywire because of the unwanted fictional stuff.

On the whole, Penguin is half baked and falls short of expectations, but it can be given a shot because of the top class performance of Keerthy Suresh and some unexpected thrills.