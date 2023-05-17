Keerthy Suresh’s Viral click brings her back to News

South Indian actress and National Award winner Keerthy Suresh is in the news several times and there are frequent speculations about her wedding. The actress’ click with her friend is now viral on the internet and there are a number of speculations about her relationship. The actress wished her friend Farhan Bin Liaquath on his birthday and she posted a click together. The picture in which Keerthy Suresh and Farhan are twinning is now viral on the internet.

There are rumors that Keerthy Suresh is all set to get married to Farhan soon. The actress is yet to respond to the speculations. Keerthy Suresh is busy shooting for Megastar’s Bhola Shankar and the film is aimed for August 11th release. Keerthy Suresh has several projects lined up and the actress in the past clarified that she is completely focused on films.