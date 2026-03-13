Ken Karunaas’ Youth releasing in Telugu on March 26th

Ken Karunaas’ upcoming film Youth has generated good buzz in Tamil, thanks to chartbuster songs composed by GV Prakash and an impressive trailer. Dhanush attended the film’s pre release event today, raising the buzz to next level.

The film is now set to release in Telugu on March 26th. The Telugu theatrical release will be handled by Housefull Vineeth and Sandeep under the E2C Talkies banner. Written and directed by Ken Karunaas and his team, the film marks his debut as a lead actor.

Announcing the Telugu release, the makers unveiled the making video along with a glimpse that showcases fun and crazy moments in college. The glimpse hints at a story revolving around teenage infatuation and youthful emotions.

The film also stars Devadarshini, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anishma Anilkumar of Sirai fame, Priyanshi Yadav, and Meenakshi Dinesh, among others. On the technical front, the film has music by GV Prakash. It also includes cinematographer Viki and editor Nash.

The film is produced by Karuppiah C Ram and Sulochana Kumar under their banners Paarvathaa Entertainments and Street Boy Studios, respectively.