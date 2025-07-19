Kerala Nurse’s Execution Delayed — KA Paul Claims He’s the Messiah (Again)

In a true-to-style twist, KA Paul, the ever-dramatic evangelist and founder of the Praja Shanti Party, has once again catapulted himself into the international spotlight, this time claiming he’s the divine negotiator who convinced Houthi rebels in Yemen to spare Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya from the gallows.

Nimisha, sentenced to death for the 2017 murder of a Yemeni national, was granted a last-minute reprieve just hours before her scheduled execution on July 16. While Indian diplomats, religious scholars, and international human rights groups worked around the clock, KA Paul emerged from Istanbul with an urgent message: “Fear not—I’m on the case.”

“By God’s grace, I have spoken to the Houthi leaders. They have agreed to release Nimisha… Everyone will hear good news in four days,” Paul announced, as if auditioning for a UN Secretary-General meets televangelist hybrid role.

He went on to claim that the victim’s entire family is ready to forgive, except one stubborn brother. Naturally, Paul also assured that if things go well, he’ll either repatriate Nimisha to India or personally escort her back like a biblical saviour, perhaps with a gospel choir in tow.

While actual diplomats follow legal procedures, KA Paul appears to operate on divine WhatsApp messages and handshakes with rebel leaders between coffee breaks in Istanbul. His sudden appearance in international crises has become something of a tradition, like a dramatic subplot no one asked for, but somehow keeps recurring.

As Yemeni and Indian officials inch toward a deal involving blood money (Diyah) under Islamic law, Paul continues to dominate headlines, giving the impression that world diplomacy is merely a background act to his self-directed spiritual thriller.

Whether Nimisha is released through official negotiations or Paul’s magical diplomacy remains to be seen. But one thing is certain, KA Paul will be there, press release in one hand, selfie stick in the other.

Next stop: Gaza peace talks? Moon landing negotiations? With KA Paul, nothing is impossible, especially if there’s a camera nearby.