Kesineni Chinni Clarifies ED Notices Row, Says It Has No Link to Liquor Scam

The issue surrounding Enforcement Directorate notices to the family of TDP MP Kesineni Shivanath Chinni has triggered intense political discussion in Andhra Pradesh. As reports spread claiming that the notices were linked to the alleged liquor scam, the Vijayawada MP stepped forward and issued a detailed clarification.

Chinni strongly denied the reports and said the notices had nothing to do with any liquor case. He clarified that the ED had not issued notices to his wife Janaki Lakshmi personally. According to him, the notices were sent only to a company connected to a real estate business venture from the past.

The TDP MP explained that an SPV involved in a real estate project had two partner entities. His wife was serving as a director in one of those companies. He stated that the total transaction related to the project was only Rs 35 lakh. Chinni accused some sections of deliberately spreading false propaganda by portraying the matter as a liquor scam issue.

He further revealed that the business venture was initially planned along with Raj Kesireddy for a site development project. However, due to unavoidable reasons, the business relationship was discontinued within a short period. Chinni said the transactions between 2020 and 2021 were limited only to the site development activity and there were no personal financial dealings with Raj Kesireddy.

The MP also stated that ED notices were reportedly sent to everyone who had business associations with Raj Kesireddy. As part of that process, the company connected to his wife also received communication from the agency. He confirmed that a formal reply would be submitted to the ED on May 27.

Chinni maintained that neither he nor his family had committed any wrongdoing. He said attempts were being made to create unnecessary controversy by linking his family to the liquor scam narrative. The MP expressed confidence that the facts would become clear once the response is submitted to the investigating agency.

The clarification has now added a new dimension to the ongoing political debate. While opposition voices continue to raise questions, Chinni’s statement aims to separate the real estate transactions from the larger liquor scam allegations currently making headlines in the state.