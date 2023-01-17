Kesineni fires a salvo at TDP leadership

Vijayawada MP, Kesineni Srinivas, fired a salvo at TDP leadership ahead of the 2024 general election. He said he would not work for the party if his brother Kesineni Sivanadh or anyone with a criminal record is nominated.

He took strong exception to the party leadership promoting his brother Sivanadh and said that he would not agree with the strategy of the party leadership which, according to him, was splitting the families.

Kesineni said that he would continue to work for the people even if denied the party ticket from the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency in the next election. “If required, I might also contest as an Independent and win the seat,” Kesineni asserted.

He further said that he would rope in several other national and international charitable organisations along with the Tata Trust and serve the people. He said that people would recognise his services and expressed confidence that they would bless him too in politics.

“I have done my best for the constituency in the last two terms. I will continue to do my best. That’s what Kesineni means,” he asserted.

It is said that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh are entertaining Kesineni’s brother Sivanadh in Vijayawada politics. It is widely said that Chandrababu Naidu is favouring Sivanadh to contest the next election and had made up his mind to drop Kesineni Srinivas from the contest.

As he said, Srinivas may not remain silent if he is denied the ticket and would certainly play a spoilsport to the TDP in the constituency that might have an impact on seven Assembly constituencies.