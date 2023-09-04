Kesineni says he would contest for third time

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) announced that he would contest the coming elections from the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency. He said he would contest the election along with Sahifulla Baig from Vijayawada West Assembly constituency.

He also said that he would not support the party candidates if they were cheaters, call money organisers, sex racketeers, and real estate brokers. He said he would not support the party if it nominated his brother Kesineni Chinni for the Lok Sabha constituency.

Kesineni further said that anyone could join and work in the party but giving a ticket should have some credentials of working for the people. “You can’t work for people like Charles Sobharaj, who is a known criminal and cheater,” Kesineni said.

He also indicated that he would not work for some others in the party like his critics in the party in Vijayawada city. He is having a tough time with party leaders Buddha Venkanna, K Nagul Meera and his own brother Kesineni Sivanadh (Chinni). Chinni had been working for the party in the city and the Assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, he declared the party ticket for Vijayawada West Assembly constituency. He said that party leader Sahifulla Baig would contest and win from the Vijayawada West Assembly constituency in the coming elections. This was a great shock to the party as party chief N Chandrababu Naidu is yet to take a call on the seat.

He felt that the TDP is to be reorganized and reformed in the days to come. There are several others who are to be corrected and set on the right track, he said. He further said that the party needs to be reorganized and the cheaters are to be kept away from the party in the larger interests of the organisation.