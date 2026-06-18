Kesineni Nani Targets Government Over Sai Krishna Case as AP Orders Probe

Former Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani has once again entered the political spotlight by raising questions over the ongoing Sai Krishna missing case.

Kesineni Nani, who had announced his retirement from active politics after his defeat in the last parliamentary elections, has largely stayed away from day-to-day political activity. However, the controversial case involving rowdy-sheeter Gade Sai Krishna prompted him to make strong comments against the police administration in Vijayawada.

The issue has attracted statewide attention after allegations surfaced that Sai Krishna was taken into custody by Krishna Lanka police and later went missing. The matter reached the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which sought explanations from the concerned authorities.

Recognizing the seriousness of the allegations, the state government moved quickly to initiate corrective measures. Krishna Lanka Circle Inspector Nagaraju was placed under suspension and an independent inquiry was entrusted to East Godavari Superintendent of Police Narasimha Kishore. The action signalled the government’s intention to ensure accountability and transparency in the investigation.

Despite these steps, Kesineni Nani criticised the police department and demanded stronger action. In a social media post, he argued that transfers and departmental measures alone would not remove public doubts surrounding the case. He maintained that any allegations of illegal detention or custodial violations must be thoroughly examined.

At the same time, the government’s response has been notably swift compared to many previous controversies. The Andhra Pradesh High Court has taken a close look at the matter and directed authorities to respond within the stipulated time frame. With both judicial scrutiny and departmental investigation underway, the focus has now shifted toward establishing the facts through evidence rather than political allegations.