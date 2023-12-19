Kesineni offers to quit, but not for Budda

Spread the love

Vijayawada sitting MP Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani said that he is ready to quit the 2024 general election if the party wanted to give the seat to a BC candidate. He said that the BCs have been working hard for the party for several decades and he is ready to sacrifice his candidature for a BC candidate.

Kesineni Nani responded to the demand by a section of people that the Vijayawada Parliament seat should be given to a BC leader this time. He said he is ready to give his seat to a BC but not to a “broker”. He said that the BCs have been working hard and have a lot of commitment for the party and the people as well.

However, he said that some leaders are coming forward as BCs. They have been looting the people, exploiting the people in the name of call money. He said that these leaders were looting the people giving money for higher rates of interest. They were taking away the properties of the people if they failed to repay the loans, he said.

Such persons have no value among the people, the MP said and maintained that fielding such persons would cause damage to the party. He also sought to advise the party to be cautious while selecting the candidate if the leadership wanted to keep him out of the contest in the coming elections.

Quite interestingly, Kesineni Naini’s brother Kesineni Chinni is also working for the party in the constituency. He is said to be the potential threat to Nani for the coming elections. Chinni is meeting the party candidates in the Assembly segments under the Vijayawada Parliament seat and is organising programmes parallel to his brother Nani.

While Kesineni Nani says that he would contest the next election if the party nominated him, sources say that he is not going to be silent if his candidature is not considered. He is also said to be unhappy with some leaders in the party for promoting rival candidates to his candidature.