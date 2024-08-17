x
Kesineni Shivnath appointed as President of AP Cricket Association

Published on August 17, 2024 by

Kesineni Shivnath appointed as President of AP Cricket Association

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Shivnath, also known as Chinni, has been unanimously elected as the President of the Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association. Kesineni Shivnath is also the president of the Kurnool District Cricket Association. After the resignation of the old executive members, a new executive team was elected. Venkata Prashanth was elected as Vice President, Sana Satish as Secretary, and MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju as Joint Secretary.

The official announcement regarding the new committee is expected to be made on September 8th. Previously, the cricket board was under the control of Vijaysai Reddy’s group. According to speculations, his proxy was the treasurer, and there were many political issues surrounding the ACA. First-class cricket players like Hanuma Vihari were reportedly harassed under their administration.

After the TDP government was formed, the previous group quietly stepped down from the ACA. The newly elected Shivnath is taking precautionary measures and trying to settle matters quickly. Shivnath also aims to complete the stadium in Amaravati.

-Sanyogita

