Ketika’s Sizzling Show, Adhi Dha Robinhood Surprisu

Nithiin and Sreeleela starrer upcoming comedy and action-packed entertainer Robinhood is carrying positive buzz, with the posters, glimpse, the songs, and other promotional material receiving good response. The film’s third single will be out on March 10th, as announced by the makers.

The song promises to be a special treat, with Ketika Sharma delivering a sizzling performance, and Adhi Dha Surprisu. The poster, featuring the actress in a bold outfit, suggests that she will undoubtedly bring a captivating dose of oomph to the track. Composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the song is set to be one of the major attractions of the film.

The film directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers is scheduled for its theatrical release on March 28th.